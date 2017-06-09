Isaiah Thomas teased Al Horford's flinching at FTs
Isaiah Thomas teased Al Horford's flinching at FTs Don't flinch! Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/06/isaiah-thomas-al-horford-celtics-flinch-free-throw-miss-troll-tease-funny-instagram During this year's NBA Finals, Al Horford flinched at a missed free throw in the Celtics' series against the Cavaliers. It was such a hilarious moment that Shaqtin' a Fool dug up other times that Horford has appeared to be afraid of the ball, even though he has averaged 8.7 rebounds per game in his career.
