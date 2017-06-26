How About Those Trades Now
Thought it might be interesting to revisit the two recent Kings trades: the 2015 Nik Staukis/salary dump trade and the Boogie Cousins trade. The Staukis Trade: when the dust settled what the trade really comes down to now is getting Koufos, Malachi Richardson, and the draft rights to Arturas Gudaitis and giving up our unprotected 2019 first round draft pick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC