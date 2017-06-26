How About Those Trades Now

How About Those Trades Now

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sactown Royalty

Thought it might be interesting to revisit the two recent Kings trades: the 2015 Nik Staukis/salary dump trade and the Boogie Cousins trade. The Staukis Trade: when the dust settled what the trade really comes down to now is getting Koufos, Malachi Richardson, and the draft rights to Arturas Gudaitis and giving up our unprotected 2019 first round draft pick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May '17 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Mar '17 Turnip Phart 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,252 • Total comments across all topics: 282,056,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC