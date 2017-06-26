How About Those Trades Now

Thought it might be interesting to revisit the two recent Kings trades: the 2015 Nik Staukis/salary dump trade and the Boogie Cousins trade. The Staukis Trade: when the dust settled what the trade really comes down to now is getting Koufos, Malachi Richardson, and the draft rights to Arturas Gudaitis and giving up our unprotected 2019 first round draft pick.

