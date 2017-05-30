Heat receives word from league it can clear Bosha s salary from cap
The Miami Heat has been officially informed by the league that Chris Bosh's salary cap hold can be removed permanently now that a panel of doctors has ruled he's medically unfit to play, a league source has told the Miami Herald. The Herald reported in mid May that Bosh, an 11-time All-Star, had told family members that an agreement had been struck among the NBA, the Heat, the player's union and himself to part ways at some point in the coming weeks.
