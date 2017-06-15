Frank Mason III Throws Down Wicked Du...

Frank Mason III Throws Down Wicked Dunks During Sacramento Kings Draft Workout

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Rant Sports

At just 5-foot-11, not many viewed former Kansas star Frank Mason III as a player who could rise up for a jam on the regular, but he proved that to be incorrect during a workout with the Sacramento Kings . Little guys like Isaiah Thomas - a former King, by the way - have been finding plenty of success in the league recently, so that quashes the notion that a player of Mason's stature would have difficulty finding any traction at the next level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rant Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May 22 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Mar '17 Turnip Phart 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,913 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC