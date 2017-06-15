Frank Mason III Throws Down Wicked Dunks During Sacramento Kings Draft Workout

At just 5-foot-11, not many viewed former Kansas star Frank Mason III as a player who could rise up for a jam on the regular, but he proved that to be incorrect during a workout with the Sacramento Kings . Little guys like Isaiah Thomas - a former King, by the way - have been finding plenty of success in the league recently, so that quashes the notion that a player of Mason's stature would have difficulty finding any traction at the next level.

