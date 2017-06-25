Essay: At the Pride Parade, the N.B.A. Embraces Hard-Won Victories
Rick Welts, the president of the Golden State Warriors, arrived at New York's Pride March on Sunday with his partner, Todd Gage, wearing a T-shirt that read, "Proud Champions." While the shirt commemorated the Warriors' recent romp through the N.B.A. playoffs, its graphics were not confined to the team's blue and gold but were instead shaded in the colors of the rainbow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC