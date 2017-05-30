De'Aaron Fox reveals that he'll be coming to Sacramento for a draft workout
In an interview that dropped on Draft Express last week, University of Kentucky PG De'Aaron Fox revealed that he'll 'probably' be working out for the Sacramento Kings before the 2017 NBA Draft . "I'll probably be working out for the Lakers , Dallas, Sacramento, New York, Orlando..." -De'Aaron Fox at about the 1:40 mark of the video Shout out to twitter user Carra613 for passing along the video , I'm not sure how this one slipped through the cracks over the last week.
