Danny Ainge vs. Pat Riley: Battle of Wining Culture
This year the Celtics will be able to clear max cap space and go after some of the most coveted free agents, specifically Gordon Hayward . With the first pick and a chance to add another all-star, the Celtics are balancing throwing out a competitive roster with building a young team that can seamlessly grab the reins and become the next great team once Golden State begins to come back down to earth.
