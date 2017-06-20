Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert...

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert's latest decision is a risk he shouldn't have taken

13 hrs ago

Just hours after news broke that the Cavaliers were assembling long shot blockbuster-type packages to chase Chicago's All-Star while still working hard on Paul George proposals, Gilbert announced General Manager David Griffin's departure in a brief statement that didn't shed any light on the reasoning. The logic behind Monday's decision still remains sketchy.

Chicago, IL

