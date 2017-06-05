Cleveland Cavaliers need to alleviate some of LeBron James' burden...
Given Kevin Durant's offensive explosion in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and the negative impact it seemed to have on LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue needed to find a new plan for guarding Durant. Richard Jefferson? He got that assignment at the end of the Christmas Day win, the last time the Cavaliers beat the Warriors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC