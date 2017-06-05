Chad Ford Reports Sacramento is willing to trade 5 and 10 for a spot to grab Fox
The Sacramento Kings are generating buzz again, and this one may have some heat to it. The Sacramento Kings are reportedly very high on DeAaron Fox, and they do need a Point in their lineup to help Buddy, but why not just grab Frank and Dennis with your picks, one of them has to pan out right? I mean just ask the T'Wolves.
