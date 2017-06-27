Cavaliers want Kyle Korver back, but there are tax considerations
The Cavaliers have a tax problem and it could further restrict their already limited options in free agency in July, such as re-signing Kyle Korver. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Saturday and sign them July 6. For months, multiple sources have told cleveland.com that the Cavs would like to keep Korver, and he has said he would like to stay.
