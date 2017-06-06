Bulls hold postseason meeting with Jimmy Butler: Reports

APRIL 26: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics defends Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at TD Garden on April 26, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.