Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavalier...

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Game 4 Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

It was on so many levels the ideal storm for the Boston Celtics in Game 3 which ended with Avery Bradley getting a friendly bounce or two - OK, it was four bounces to be exact - that would be the difference in Boston's 111-108 Game 3 win, which cut Cleveland's lead in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. James had his worst night of the playoffs in Game 3, scoring only 11 points on 4 of 13 shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May 22 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Mar '17 Turnip Phart 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,495 • Total comments across all topics: 281,510,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC