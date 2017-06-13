Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas is once again triggering NBA rumors on social media
After sending Celtics fans into a frenzy in February with the usage of a single emoji, Isaiah Thomas is back at it. With speculation mounting about a possible Boston bid for free agent forward Gordon Hayward, the Celtics star took to his Instagram account.
