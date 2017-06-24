Boston Celtics don't trade during NBA...

Boston Celtics don't trade during NBA Draft, but still come out positive

Jayson Tatum was all smiles after being picked by the Boston Celtics third overall Photo By: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports After what has gone on in the past week around the NBA, with all the rumors and reports that were going around, Boston Celtics fans were expecting that their team would be the one to make some big moves on draft night. But, as we have seen before from general manager Danny Ainge , the Celtics stayed put on draft night and picked with all four of the selections that they started the night with, just like they did in last year's draft.

