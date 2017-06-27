Bill Russell tells legends he would kick their (butts), Isaiah Thomas ...
The NBA held its regular-season awards show Monday night and the greatest winner there stole the show. It wasn't Stephen Curry, Draymond Green or anybody else on the mighty Golden State Warriors, but the GOAT winner, Bill Russell, who kindly informed some other legendary centers they could not have handled him on the court.
