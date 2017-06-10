Australian young gun Jonah Bolden the...

Australian young gun Jonah Bolden the 'sleeper' at Friday's NBA draft

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Australian basketball talent has risen to the top at recent NBA drafts, with Ben Simmons the No.1 pick and Thon Maker a surprise 10th last year, and Dante Exum going fifth in 2014. The New York Times has dubbed Jonah Bolden, the 21-year-old Melbourne-born son of NBL great Bruce Bolden, the "sleeper" of the draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May 22 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Mar '17 Turnip Phart 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,910 • Total comments across all topics: 281,932,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC