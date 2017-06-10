Australian young gun Jonah Bolden the 'sleeper' at Friday's NBA draft
Australian basketball talent has risen to the top at recent NBA drafts, with Ben Simmons the No.1 pick and Thon Maker a surprise 10th last year, and Dante Exum going fifth in 2014. The New York Times has dubbed Jonah Bolden, the 21-year-old Melbourne-born son of NBL great Bruce Bolden, the "sleeper" of the draft.
