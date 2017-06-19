2017 NBA Draft: De'Aaron Fox can be the next face of the Sacramento Kings
Assuming Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson, and Jayson Tatum are the top four picks in this week's NBA Draft, De'Aaron Fox will fall into the lap of the Sacramento Kings at five. John Calipari has been known to bring in great point guard recruits, who don't spend much time in college because they become terrific NBA prospects.
