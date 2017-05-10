Wizards survive on John Wall's clutch...

Wizards survive on John Wall's clutch shot

18 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo Sports

The death bell hasn't rung yet for the Wizards, who needed some late-game magic to pull off a stunning Game 6 win over the Celtics on Friday. Boston, which tried to get in Washington's head before the game by arriving in all-black clothes at the Verizon Center on Friday - obviously signifying funeral attire for the Wizards - fell just short of clinching the series, falling 92-91 after Isaiah Thomas failed to hit a go-ahead 3 in the waning seconds.

