With the Clippers' uncertain future, ...

With the Clippers' uncertain future, could the Miami Heat have interest in any of their free agents?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during Game 5 of their opening-round series against the Jazz. And if it is - if president/coach Doc Rivers and owner Steve Ballmer decide not to bring back a team intact that for the fifth consecutive season was unable to reach the conference final after winning at least 50 games - can the Heat benefit? The immediate future of the Clippers - who lost in seven games to the Utah Jazz in the opening round of the playoffs - centers around three primary players that are expected to become free agents this summer: Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... Mon Boston phart 2
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Mar '17 Turnip Phart 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,737,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC