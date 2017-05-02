What are the Miami Heat's chances of re-signing Willie Reed?
How much will Willie Reed command on the free agent market, and will that price by too rich for the Miami Heat? After signing with the Miami Heat last year, Willie Reed is expected to bypass his $1.6 million player option and enter free agency this summer, according to the Palm Beach Post's Anthony Chiang , where he'll find a more lucrative contract. In one season with the Heat, Reed averaged 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All U Can Heat.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|Mon
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC