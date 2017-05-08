VIDEO: Isaiah Thomas Appears to Mouth 'I Will F--- You Up' to Wizards Fan Heckler
The Wizards and Celtics are tied at two games apiece. This video, which actually originated three days ago, but is starting to make the rounds because it got picked up by the popular Instagram account House of Highlights, appears to show Isaiah Thomas telling a heckler in the DC crowd, "I will f - you up, and you know that."
