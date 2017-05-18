Twitter goes crazy after Isaiah Thomas appears to reach for Kevin Love's ankle

Things started to get chippy between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday during the third quarter of the Eastern Conference Finals Game 1. Trailing by as many as 28 points, the Celtics cut Cleveland's lead to 15 as Tristan Thompson and Marcus Smart exchanged words after a couple of rebounding plays. Then, with 3:18 left, Boston's Isaiah Thomas appeared to reach for Kevin Love's ankle as Love turned to run up the court after a Boston shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.