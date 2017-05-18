Twitter goes crazy after Isaiah Thomas appears to reach for Kevin Love's ankle
Things started to get chippy between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday during the third quarter of the Eastern Conference Finals Game 1. Trailing by as many as 28 points, the Celtics cut Cleveland's lead to 15 as Tristan Thompson and Marcus Smart exchanged words after a couple of rebounding plays. Then, with 3:18 left, Boston's Isaiah Thomas appeared to reach for Kevin Love's ankle as Love turned to run up the court after a Boston shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC