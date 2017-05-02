The Sacramento Kings Are Showing Signs of Stability in Management
The Sacramento Kings have kept their coaching staff in its' entirety this offseason. The front office saw little turnover and seeked the addition of Veteran Executive Scott Perry as VP of Basketball Operations.
