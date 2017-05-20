The Celtics took a big gamble on their team at the trade...

The Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday with a rousing 115-105 Game 7 win over the Washington Wizards. For the Celtics, it marks a significant landmark - four years after blowing up their championship core of Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen, the team is back in the NBA's final four.

