Sacramento Kings arena to offer "rich door" for nearby condo owners

Sports venues with separate entrances for luxury-seat holders are old news by now, but sports venues with separate entrances for condo owners across the street from the building , like the Sacramento Kings are about to have - that's a new wrinkle: "I don't want to sound snobby-you could go and stand outside, but why would you when you have the opportunity to go through a VIP tunnel?" asked Christopher Miller, vice president of The Agency Development Group , the broker handling sales for the building. "You're not going to wait in line, you're going to walk right in.

