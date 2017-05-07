Rockets' Patrick Beverley remembers late grandfather after Game 4 win Patrick Beverley is second NBA player to lose somebody close to them during playoffs. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pUJ6Yh Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley talks to the media about the loss of a family member after Game 4 of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.