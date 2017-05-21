Richard Spencer leads white nationalist protest against Confederate monument removal in Virginia
Protesters held a torchlit demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia on 13 May 2017, in opposition to the planned removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from a local municipal park. However, a judge issued a temporary injunction earlier this month that would prevent the city from doing so for at least six months.
