Real Kings fans...
13) Would still punch He Who Shall Not Be Named in the face on sight if they ever encountered him in real life and scream "You Know" when he looked bewilderedly at us after doing so. 16) Would trade their mortal souls to be locked in a Hell in the Cell handicap match with all members of the Brothers of Maloof 17) Still marvel at the absolute nadir of this franchise: Trading for the broken spine of Marquis Daniels to stay above the Salary Cap Floor 20) Will forever list our Facebook status re: our relationship with DeMarcus Cousins as "It's complicated" from now into absentia Bottom line: we wear the scars and heartbreak of our existence as Kings fans like fine jewelry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC