Real Kings fans...

Real Kings fans...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sactown Royalty

13) Would still punch He Who Shall Not Be Named in the face on sight if they ever encountered him in real life and scream "You Know" when he looked bewilderedly at us after doing so. 16) Would trade their mortal souls to be locked in a Hell in the Cell handicap match with all members of the Brothers of Maloof 17) Still marvel at the absolute nadir of this franchise: Trading for the broken spine of Marquis Daniels to stay above the Salary Cap Floor 20) Will forever list our Facebook status re: our relationship with DeMarcus Cousins as "It's complicated" from now into absentia Bottom line: we wear the scars and heartbreak of our existence as Kings fans like fine jewelry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May 22 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May 1 Boston phart 2
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Mar '17 Turnip Phart 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,594 • Total comments across all topics: 281,302,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC