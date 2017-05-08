Outlaw pleads guilty to felony mariju...

Outlaw pleads guilty to felony marijuana charge

Former professional basketball player Travis Outlaw will serve two years of non-adjudicated probation after pleading guilty to a felony marijuana charge Friday in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court. Judge Lee Howard also ordered Outlaw, 32, to pay a $1,200 fine in minimum monthly $100-installments beginning July 1. The Starkville High School graduate was originally arrested last year after he was indicted for allegedly possessing between 250 grams and 1 kilogram of marijuana in the summer of 2015.

Chicago, IL

