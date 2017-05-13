Ohio police chief, 2 nursing home emp...

Ohio police chief, 2 nursing home employees killed; gunman dead

A lone gunman shot up an OH nursing home on Friday morning - killing two employees and a newly appointed police chief who rushed to the scene, officials said. Two victims were employees of the nursing home, and authorities believe the [other] person was the shooter, Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said.

