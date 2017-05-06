North Korea accuses Central Intellige...

North Korea accuses Central Intelligence Agency of plotting to kill Kim Jong

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The security ministry statement , carried on the North's official Korea Central News Agency , said the CIA and the South's intelligence had suborned, bribed and blackmailed a North Korean citizen named only as Kim to carry out the attack. "This bill gives the administration a powerful tool to cut off North Korea's funding by going after those who do business with the regime", Chairman Royce said.

