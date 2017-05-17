Nets get the worst possible result to...

Nets get the worst possible result to a deal they already lost

12 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

When the Nets made their infamous trade with the Celtics in 2013, team owner Mikhail Prokhorov said "the basketball gods smiled on" his team. It turns out they actually were laughing at the Nets, and the punch line was Boston winning Tuesday's NBA lottery and getting the top overall pick at Brooklyn's expense.

