Lindsey Graham: Trump-Russia investigation has evolved into a 'criminal investigation'
News that the Department of Justice appointed a special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, to lead the Russian Federation probe rocked Washington. The White House has said the firing was unrelated to the FBI's Russian Federation investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC