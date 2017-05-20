LeBron's stinker sign he's 'human'

James did not address the media Monday, hours after one of the worst postseason games of his career, an 11-point, six-turnover performance in a 111-108 loss to the Boston Celtics that gave the Eastern Conference finals a little juice. The performance prompted the usual speculation and suspicion about James: Is he hurt? Was he sending a message to his teammates? What happened? It was an uncharacteristically passive performance by James, who had scored at least 30 points in eight consecutive playoff games and imposed his will on the Celtics in the series' first two games: 117-104 and 130-86 victories by the Cavs. But James wasn't himself Sunday night.

