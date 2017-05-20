LeBron's stinker sign he's 'human'
James did not address the media Monday, hours after one of the worst postseason games of his career, an 11-point, six-turnover performance in a 111-108 loss to the Boston Celtics that gave the Eastern Conference finals a little juice. The performance prompted the usual speculation and suspicion about James: Is he hurt? Was he sending a message to his teammates? What happened? It was an uncharacteristically passive performance by James, who had scored at least 30 points in eight consecutive playoff games and imposed his will on the Celtics in the series' first two games: 117-104 and 130-86 victories by the Cavs. But James wasn't himself Sunday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|Mon
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC