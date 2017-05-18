LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kawh...

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard highlight 2016-17 All-NBA teams

20 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

The 2016-17 All-NBA teams have been announced, and the names on the first team come as no surprise. Meanwhile the Golden State Warriors, who put together the best record in the league, landed both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on the second team, to go along with Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, Utah defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert and Milwaukee's promising young forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

