LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard highlight 2016-17 All-NBA teams
The 2016-17 All-NBA teams have been announced, and the names on the first team come as no surprise. Meanwhile the Golden State Warriors, who put together the best record in the league, landed both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on the second team, to go along with Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, Utah defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert and Milwaukee's promising young forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
