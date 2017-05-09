Kobe reveals what advice he gave Isaiah Thomas Kobe: "I did the same thing with Michael Jordan when I was a young player." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/05/kobe-isaiah-thomas-advice-reveal-film-kyrie-westbrook-hayward-harden-courage-ask-tips-nba-playoffs Celtics star Isaiah Thomas revealed that Kobe Bryant - a retired Laker - has been watching film with him and giving him pointers in the postseason after Bryant reached out following the tragic death of Thomas' sister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.