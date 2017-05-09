Kobe reveals what advice he gave Isaiah Thomas
Kobe reveals what advice he gave Isaiah Thomas Kobe: "I did the same thing with Michael Jordan when I was a young player." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/05/kobe-isaiah-thomas-advice-reveal-film-kyrie-westbrook-hayward-harden-courage-ask-tips-nba-playoffs Celtics star Isaiah Thomas revealed that Kobe Bryant - a retired Laker - has been watching film with him and giving him pointers in the postseason after Bryant reached out following the tragic death of Thomas' sister.
