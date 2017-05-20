Kings held Free Agent Mini Camp featuring Alonzo Gee and others

In a bit of a twist on the usual prospect workouts held around this time of the year, the Kings actually held a free agent mini-camp today featuring some fringe NBA players. Kings held a FA mini-camp today: Jack Cooley, Bryce Cotton, Ben Bentil, Perry Ellis, Alonzo Gee, Chris Johnson, Phil Pressey, JaKarr Sampson Of the players the Kings worked out, only Alonzo Gee has any significant NBA experience although all of these players have been rostered or played for NBA teams at one time or another in recent years.

