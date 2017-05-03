Joshua picked the ideal time to take on Klitschko - Lennox Lewis
On Saturday night, the IBF heavyweight title's on the line, as home favorite Anthony Joshua is on the verge of going toe-to-toe at Wembley Stadium, London with Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko in the extremely anticipated heavyweight bout for the last time. One of my cousins will call her after the fight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|Mon
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC