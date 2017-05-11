Chants of "We want Oubre!" at TD Garden eventually turned into " you Oubre!" The vulgarity of the passionate Celtics fans caught John Wall by surprise. John Wall shocked by Celtics fans' vulgar Kelly Oubre chants Chants of "We want Oubre!" at TD Garden eventually turned into " you Oubre!" The vulgarity of the passionate Celtics fans caught John Wall by surprise.

