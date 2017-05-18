Jimmy Butler makes 3rd-team All-NBA, ...

Jimmy Butler makes 3rd-team All-NBA, takes 1st step toward super-max deal

2 hrs ago

Jimmy Butler earned third-team All- NBA honors on Thursday, a career first for a career year in which he set personal bests in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, free-throw attempts and free-throw percentage. Perhaps more pertinent to the Bulls ' future, Butler's honor starts the clock on him possibly qualifying for a designated-player exception in the new collective bargaining agreement.

