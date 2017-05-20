Iran's Rouhani Criticizes Trump, Recent Saudi Summit

The president landed at Ben-Gurion International Airport for a two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories as part of his first trip overseas since taking office. Ambassador Itamar Rabinovich , former Israeli ambassador to the USA from 1993 to 1996 and author of " Yitzhak Rabin: Soldier, Leader, Statesman ", weighs in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.