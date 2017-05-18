Internet pokes fun at Isaiah Thomas' ...

Internet pokes fun at Isaiah Thomas' 'Monstars' comment after the Cavaliers' Game 2 blowout

15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas may reconsider his statement referencing the Cavaliers and the "Monstars " from the 1996 film Space Jam. On Friday, the Cavs' resembled the Monstars in the film taking a record-setting 130-86 win at Boston in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

