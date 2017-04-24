Horford steps into spotlight

If Al Horford wants to silence the critics who believe the Boston Celtics' big man isn't worthy of a max contract for merely spacing the floor and making smart plays, the solution is simple: he needs to continue to do what he did on Sunday. It was an efficient, stat-stuffing, difference-making tour de force from Horford that helped the Celtics defeat the Washington Wizards, 123-111, in Game 1 of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal at sold-out TD Garden.

