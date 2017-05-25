Heat, seeking another skilled young big man, quietly summons three interesting prospects
The Heat, looking for another skilled young big man, quietly flew in at least four interesting draft prospects to team headquarters for private workouts this week, according to multiple sources. The Heat summoned Baylor 6-10 power forward Johnathan Motley, Indiana 6-10 center Thomas Bryant, and UCLA 6-10 power forward/center Ike Anigbogu.
