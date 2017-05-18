Gatlin claims 100 meters victory at Japan Golden Prix
Veteran American sprinter Justin Gatlin fended off the challenge of a host of Japanese hopes when he won the men's 100 meters at the Golden Grand Prix in Kawasaki on Sunday, crossing the line first in 10.28 seconds. The Rio Olympic silver medalist started slowly but rallied to dip ahead of Asuka Cambridge, who finished .03 seconds behind the American, while another Japanese, Shuhei Tada, came third in 10.35.
