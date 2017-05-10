Fultz gives Kings an interview
Markelle Fultz expected to interview with several teams here in Chicago -Boston, Phoenix, Lakers, Philly, Sacramento & NY, source told ESPN. Hopefully this happens and breaks the trend of top prospects not meeting / working out for Kings.
