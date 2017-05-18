Frankel-sired Soul Stirring wins Japanese Oaks

Soul Stirring has become the first horse sired by Frankel to win a classic after the filly took the Japanese Oaks at Tokyo Racecourse by nearly two lengths on Sunday. The three-year-old, whose mother is multiple Group 1-winning mare Stacelita, became Frankel's first top level race winner from his first crop of offspring when she claimed the Hanshin Juvenile Fillies G1 last year.

