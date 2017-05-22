Drownings in NorCal, Explosive fire, ...

Drownings in NorCal, Explosive fire, Trump overseas; KCRA Today, May 22, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Two bystanders tried to save a man who drowned in the Modesto Reservoir Sunday afternoon, the Stanislaus County Consolidated Fire Department said. The 41-year-old was recovered from the water by the two women, who performed CPR on the man until first responders arrived at the scene, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... 8 hr Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May 1 Boston phart 2
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Mar '17 Turnip Phart 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,566 • Total comments across all topics: 281,215,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC