Drownings in NorCal, Explosive fire, Trump overseas; KCRA Today, May 22, 2017
Two bystanders tried to save a man who drowned in the Modesto Reservoir Sunday afternoon, the Stanislaus County Consolidated Fire Department said. The 41-year-old was recovered from the water by the two women, who performed CPR on the man until first responders arrived at the scene, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department said.
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|8 hr
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
