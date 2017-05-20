Celtics Release Statement Denying Isa...

Celtics Release Statement Denying Isaiah Thomas Broke His Jaw in Game One

Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

As a result of a collision that occurred in Game 1 of the Boston Celtics' Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Washington Wizards, Isaiah Thomas sustained multiple front teeth injuries including a complete fractured tooth and two other subluxed/shifted teeth that required extensive oral surgery to stabilize. He did not suffer a fractured or broken jaw.

